The State Of U.S. Immigration Law

Published April 29, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks about immigration and border security near Coronado National Memorial in Montezuma Pass, Arizona.
OLIVIER TOURON
/
AFP via Getty Images
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks about immigration and border security near Coronado National Memorial in Montezuma Pass, Arizona.

President Donald Trump swore to tackle illegal immigration in his first moments in office, long before he got back to the White House. His administration says he's living up to his word, but his actions over the last 100 days have raised questions about treatment of immigrants under U.S. law.

This includes ramping up pressure on immigrants – here legally and without legal status – to leave the United States of their own volition, or "self deport."

The Department of Homeland Security has also repurposed the Biden administration's CBP One App into CBP Home. The app now allows immigrants to tell the government when they plan to self-deport.

For many immigrants, self-deporting means leaving the only country, culture, and community they have ever known. We sit down with one woman who made the grueling decision to leave the United States.

What does current immigration law look like?

