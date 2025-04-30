In the face of trans erasure, what can we learn from Marsha P. Johnson?

Marsha P. Johnson was a trailblazer in the fight for gay rights — from being a key figure in the Stonewall Riots in 1969 to an organizer in the HIV-AIDS crisis in the 1990s. But Johnson's legacy extends beyond her activism: "Marsha was a really full person who lived a vibrant life. She was a muse and model for Andy Warhol," and a performer in New York City and London. In this episode, we talk to activist and author Tourmaline about what we can all learn from Johnson's legacy in times of adversity.

Tourmaline's two books about Marsha P. Johnson — Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson and One Day in June — are out on May 20, 2025.

Copyright 2025 NPR