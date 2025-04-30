Trump Marks 100 Days, Steve Bannon On Trump's Presidency, The "Big Beautiful Bill"

President Trump celebrated 100 days of his second term at a rally in Michigan and called his policy changes the "most profound" in generations. Steve Bannon weighed in on the first 100 days of the Trump presidency, and Congressional Republicans return from recess aiming to pass the President's so-called "big beautiful bill" before Memorial Day.

.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Roberta Rampton, Reena Advani, Kelsey Snell, Vincent Ni, Janaya Williams and Alice Woelfle.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Damian Herring. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR