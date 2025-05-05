© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In her new memoir, Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, tells her own story

Published May 5, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
One World

Tina Knowles intended to write a behind-the-scenes look at her career in the music business. But she says that when she began writing, her own story flowed onto the page instead. In her new memoir Matriarch, the entrepreneur and mother of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles shares the story of how she helped her daughters become cultural icons. In today's episode, Tina Knowles speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about fighting to allow her girls to express their style, a memorable moment on set with the singer Maxwell, and Knowles' relationship with her ex-husband.

