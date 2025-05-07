© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's 'Another Simple Favor' has more murder and big hats

By Linda Holmes,
Stephen ThompsonChristina TuckerLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
Anna Kendrick in Another Simple Favor.
Lorenzo Sisti
/
Prime Video
Anna Kendrick in Another Simple Favor.

Another Simple Favor reunites Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in a new movie full of murder, deceit, and great hats. Set at a splashy wedding in Capri, it turns out you can't keep a good – or in this case, a very bad – woman down. Directed by Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids), the film also stars Henry Golding, Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins. It's streaming on Prime Video.

Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.

Copyright 2025 NPR

