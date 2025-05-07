© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The fantasy vs. reality of Trump's "smokestack nostalgia"

By Brittany Luse,
Liam McBainBarton GirdwoodNeena PathakVeralyn Williams
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT
What do we want factories for?
What do we want factories for?

The Trump administration wants their recent tariffs to function as incentives for Americans to produce more of our own goods in our own factories. And one poll shows that 80% of us say the country would be better off if more Americans worked in manufacturing. But why do people on both sides of the aisle want these jobs back so much? What have we lost culturally with the loss of factory jobs that we want to bring back? And ultimately - how does the fantasy of bringing more factory jobs back stack up against the reality of how American manufacturing works today? Brittany is joined by Vox senior correspondent Dylan Matthews and Montclair State University associate professor Jeffrey Gonzalez to find out.

