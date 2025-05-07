© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why do shrimpers like tariffs?

By Stephan Bisaha,
Adrian MaLilly QuirozKate Concannon
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:29 AM EDT

Many businesses are scared of what President Trump's tariffs will mean for their industry. However, the shrimping industry is one that doesn't seem to be worried. In fact, shrimpers say they welcome them. On today's episode, why shrimpers are embracing the tariffs and whether economists agree that this tariff is good for Americans.

Stephan Bisaha
