Roundup: Changes in immigration policies; Trump taps new surgeon general

By Susan Davis,
Ximena BustilloTamara KeithWill StoneAsma Khalid
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT

The Trump administration announced plans, currently on hold, to deport migrants to Libya, even if they are not from the country originally, and offered a financial incentive for people to "self-deport."

Then, President Trump pulled his previous nominee for surgeon general, and nominated a wellness influencer recommended to him by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

And, we say so long — but not farewell — to a podcast stalwart.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, science correspondent Will Stone, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid.

The podcast is produced by Lexie Schapitl, Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Will Stone
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
