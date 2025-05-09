Roundup: Changes in immigration policies; Trump taps new surgeon general

The Trump administration announced plans, currently on hold, to deport migrants to Libya, even if they are not from the country originally, and offered a financial incentive for people to "self-deport."

Then, President Trump pulled his previous nominee for surgeon general, and nominated a wellness influencer recommended to him by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

And, we say so long — but not farewell — to a podcast stalwart.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo, science correspondent Will Stone, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid.

