Learning a second language as an adult can be hard — but it's not impossible

Becoming fluent in a second language is difficult. But for adults, is it impossible?

Science says no.

In this encore episode, Short Wave host Emily Kwong dissects the "critical period hypothesis," a theory which linguists have been debating for decades — with the help of Sarah Frances Phillips, a Ph.D. student in the linguistics department at New York University. Together, Emily and former Short Wave host Maddie Sofia explore where the theory comes from, how it applies to second-language acquisition and what it means for Emily's efforts to learn Mandarin Chinese as an adult.

Copyright 2025 NPR