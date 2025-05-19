© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In 'Friendship,' Tim Robinson's every move will make you squirm

By Stephen Thompson,
Reanna CruzBedatri D.ChoudhuryLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM EDT
Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd in Friendship.
A24
Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd in Friendship.

In the cringe comedy Friendship, a deeply strange and intense guy forges a troubled friendship with his new neighbor, a TV weatherman, played by Paul Rudd. The film stars Tim Robinson, an SNL veteran who's best known for his work in TV shows like Netflix's I Think You Should Leave.

