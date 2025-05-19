Syracuse budget battle continues between Walsh and city lawmakers

Monday is the deadline for Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to make a decision on dozens of changes to his $348 million budget proposal. While Walsh has been talking compromise on some of the spending cuts, the leader of the Common Council is doubtful lawmakers will agree to changes.

Ten days ago, Common Councilors cut the mayor’s budget to the tune of $16 million, balking at a proposed 2% tax hike, as well as using $27 million of the city’s reserves to cover a deficit. Lawmakers instead passed 81 amendments requiring cuts in all city departments. Walsh’s initial reaction was to call the council’s changes “draconian and dangerous,” leading to cuts in personnel and programs.

Since then City Hall has combed through all of the amendments, and in a spirit of compromise, Walsh said he doesn’t plan to veto all of them.

“We're not going to use a sledgehammer, we're going to use a scalpel and try to come deliver our objectives in the spirit of compromise and hope the council reciprocates,” said Walsh.

That means looking at whether departments that usually come in under budget can handle cuts, while those that don’t should be fully funded. Councilors have two weeks to go through any of Walsh’s actions.

Councilor Pat Hogan said it doesn’t sound like there is much room for compromise on their end.

"My stance is that we did a budget,” said Hogan. “We've gathered information. We judiciously went through every department hearing. We asked the questions we needed to ask, and I think it's a pretty good budget."

The numbers don’t bode well for Walsh. The council's budget passed unanimously, and Hogan expects any vetoes will be overridden.

This budget dispute is unprecedented in City Hall. And hanging over the whole process is the race for mayor. Walsh can’t run again because of term limits, but Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens is on a June primary ballot. Common Councilors Hogan and Chol Majok are also running for the Democratic nomination.

Walsh believes politics is at the core of different budget priorities.

"Anytime you have a campaign involved, it gets complicated,” Walsh said. “It's the reality of the business that we're in, and so you just have to accept it. It can be frustrating and challenging, but it's a reality that we're living in, and I'm doing my best to navigate those waters."

Hogan says the looming June election isn’t muddying the budget waters.

"I mean, when we find a way to work together to get things done, we do it,” Hogan said. “But to say this is political, this was a very deep concern about the financial integrity of the city of Syracuse."

Lawmakers should vote to accept or override any of the mayor’s vetoes at a meeting May 27. The Democratic primary for mayor in the city of Syracuse is June 24. Early voting starts June 14.