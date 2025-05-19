© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Art of the deal ft. Beyoncé

By Darian Woods,
Adrian MaLilly QuirozKate Concannon
Published May 19, 2025 at 9:29 AM EDT
Michael Crabtree
/
PA Images via Getty Images

All of us negotiate — whether it's accepting a job offer, buying a house or working out who does the dishes. Economist Daryl Fairweather has a new book out: Hate the Game: Economic Cheat Codes for Life, Love, and Work. It's all about the negotiation lessons she's learned through the research, her own career and Destiny's Child.

