'If You Can Keep It': The Lawsuits Against The Trump Administration

A flood of executive actions and attempts to drastically reshape the scope of the federal government have resulted in at least 328 lawsuits against President Donald Trump's administration as of May 1.

New challenges are being filed daily, and nearly all these lawsuits are still making their way through the courts. A Bloomberg analysis found that judges have blocked Trump's policies more than they have allowed them.

We break down some of the biggest cases against the Trump administration and explore what they say about checks on the executive branch and the balance of power in the U.S. today.

