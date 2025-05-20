© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Laufey, Fiona Apple, Lord Huron, more: The Contenders, Vol. 11

By Sheldon Pearce,
Robin Hilton
Published May 20, 2025 at 8:59 AM EDT
Laufey's "Tough Luck" is one of the songs we can't stop playing this week.

We've got another update to our running list of the year's best songs this week, with Fiona Apple's first new music in five years. We also hear Laufey's latest and dramatic turn, deep reflections from Lord Huron, Tiny Desk Contest standout Eph See and more.

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:
1. Fiona Apple: "Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)" (single)
2. Jerskin Fendrix: "SK1" (single)
3. Lord Huron: "Looking Back," from The Cosmic Selector, Vol. 1
4. Eph See: "Malachi The Uber Driver" (Tiny Desk Contest entry)
5. Kacy Hill: "Please Don't Cry" (single)
6. Laufey: "Tough Luck," from A Matter Of Time

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
