Laufey, Fiona Apple, Lord Huron, more: The Contenders, Vol. 11

We've got another update to our running list of the year's best songs this week, with Fiona Apple's first new music in five years. We also hear Laufey's latest and dramatic turn, deep reflections from Lord Huron, Tiny Desk Contest standout Eph See and more.

NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Fiona Apple: "Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)" (single)

2. Jerskin Fendrix: "SK1" (single)

3. Lord Huron: "Looking Back," from The Cosmic Selector, Vol. 1

4. Eph See: "Malachi The Uber Driver" (Tiny Desk Contest entry)

5. Kacy Hill: "Please Don't Cry" (single)

6. Laufey: "Tough Luck," from A Matter Of Time

'All Songs Considered' 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2013

Weekly reset: Neighborhood birds on a spring morning

Enjoy the show? Share it with a friend and leave us a review on Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Hear new songs from past episodes in the All Songs Considered playlists in Apple Music and Spotify.

Copyright 2025 NPR