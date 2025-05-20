© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Murderbot' envisions a caustically funny future

By Glen Weldon,
Joelle Monique Greta JohnsenKristen MeinzerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot.
Apple TV
Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot.

Murderbot is a very smart, very funny new sci-fi comedy series on Apple TV+. It stars Alexander Skarsgård as a cyborg who works security for a team of hapless, bumbling scientists exploring a dangerous planet. He's hacked his own system and gained free will – a fact he tries to hide from them, even as he sardonically judges their naïve and foolhardy actions, and craves nothing more than to be left alone to watch his soap operas.

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Joelle Monique
Greta Johnsen
Kristen Meinzer
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy