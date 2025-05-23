Author Jane Borden on 'Cults Like Us'

Jane Borden is a writer with bylines in Vanity Fair, the Washington Post, and the New York Times Magazine.

Jane is kind of obsessed with cults. She enjoys reading books on them, watching documentaries, and vintage news pieces on the subject.

She's into all sorts of cults. The ones that broke the mainstream like the Manson Family and Jonestown. More obscure ones, like a group called Mankind United from the 1940's that promised to bring to justice the secret cabal that caused the Great Depression.

Jane's obsession has become her latest book. She joins us on Bullseye to talk about Cults Like Us. The book is not just a study on the history of cults, but an examination on why they seem to be a uniquely American phenomenon.

