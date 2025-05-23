© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Target, Klarna and Sesame Street's new addy

By Wailin Wong,
Adrian MaSarah GonzalezJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published May 23, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
Can you tell me how to get... how to get to Indicators of the Week? This week's econ roundup looks at Target's sagging sales, Klarna's pay-later problem, and Sesame Street's new streaming address.

Related:
When do boycotts work? (Apple / Spotify)
Buy now, pay dearly?

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

