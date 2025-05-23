© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why can't we (or Ms. Rachel) talk about Gaza's children dying?

By Brittany Luse,
Neena PathakCorey Antonio Rose
Published May 23, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Why is Ms. Rachel controversial?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Why is Ms. Rachel controversial?

Children's educator and YouTube star Ms Rachel has used her social media to advocate for the safety of children all over the world - but when she used her platform to call attention to the plight of children in Palestine, she was accused of being paid by Hamas.

This week, Brittany is joined by Defector managing editor Samer Kalaf and The Guardian's data editor Mona Chalabi to unpack why it's suddenly so controversial to advocate for kids.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Neena Pathak
Corey Antonio Rose
[Copyright 2024 NPR]