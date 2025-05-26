© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The dawn of search engines

By Cory Doctorow,
Cooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published May 26, 2025 at 8:31 AM EDT
Today on the show, we bring you a special episode from the Understood feed at CBC podcasts. It's an excerpt from a series called Who Broke the Internet hosted by Cory Doctorow. The four part series details his criticisms on the state of the modern internet and what we can do about it.

From his conversations with Eric Corly the publisher of 2600, an iconic hacker magazine, best known under his hacker name Emmanuel Goldstein, to Clive Thompson a tech and culture writer to Steven Levy the author of "In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes our Lives" this excerpt digs into how search engines started.

You can listen to more of the podcast here.

