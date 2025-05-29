© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Why are Medicaid cuts in the GOP tax bill?

By Deepa Shivaram,
Deirdre WalshSelena Simmons-Duffin
Published May 29, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT

Legislation working its way through Congress to codify President Trump's tax cuts would also make big cuts to Medicaid if it is passed. We look into what the bill proposes, and what the impacts would be.

This podcast: White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and health policy correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
