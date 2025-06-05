Gilded Age 2.0?

To hear President Trump tell it, the late 1800s, i.e. the Gilded Age, was a period of unparalleled wealth and prosperity in the U.S. But this era was also marked by corruption and wealth inequality. Sound familiar? On today's show, is history repeating itself?

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR