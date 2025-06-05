© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Gilded Age 2.0?

By Adrian Ma,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published June 5, 2025 at 8:47 AM EDT
To hear President Trump tell it, the late 1800s, i.e. the Gilded Age, was a period of unparalleled wealth and prosperity in the U.S. But this era was also marked by corruption and wealth inequality. Sound familiar? On today's show, is history repeating itself?

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

