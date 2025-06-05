The Woman Behind The New Deal
From Social Security and the minimum wage to exit signs and fire escapes, Frances Perkins transformed how people in the U.S. lived and worked. Today on the show: how a middle class do-gooder became one of the savviest and most powerful people in American politics — and built the social safety net we have today.
Guests:
Kirstin Downey, author of The Woman Behind the New Deal
Stephanie Dray, author of Becoming Madam Secretary
