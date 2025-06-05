From Social Security and the minimum wage to exit signs and fire escapes, Frances Perkins transformed how people in the U.S. lived and worked. Today on the show: how a middle class do-gooder became one of the savviest and most powerful people in American politics — and built the social safety net we have today.

Guests:

Kirstin Downey, author of The Woman Behind the New Deal

Stephanie Dray, author of Becoming Madam Secretary

To access bonus episodes and listen to Throughline sponsor-free, subscribe to Throughline+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/throughline.

Copyright 2025 NPR