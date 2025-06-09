© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How climate change is reshaping life on the Mighty Mississippi

WBUR | By Chris Bentley,
Peter O’Dowd
Published June 9, 2025 at 9:17 AM EDT
Peter O'Dowd
Here & Now
The Mississippi River sculpted the nation, but now the people who live along it are dealing the effects of climate change. 

Here & Now traveled the Mississippi River to see how they're adapting. Click through to explore their coverage.

NPR /

How does climate change affect where and how we live? The energy used to operate buildings results in more than a fourth of global carbon dioxide pollution. And climate change threatens communities with risks like floods and wildfire. So NPR is dedicating a week to stories about climate change solutions for living and building on a hotter planet.

Explore the full series here.

This coverage originally appeared on Here & Now, June 9-13, 2025. To explore Here & Now's full coverage, click here.

Chris Bentley
Peter O’Dowd