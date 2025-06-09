© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How doctors helped tank universal health care

By Sally Helm,
Adrian MaCooper Katz McKimBen DicksteinKate Concannon
Published June 9, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT

A debate has been raging over universal health care in the U.S. since the 1940s. Back then, a formidable opponent emerged to dump a lot of money into ensuring it wouldn't happen. That opponent was doctors. Today on the show, Sally Helm, a Planet Money reporter, comes to us in her capacity as the host of HISTORY This Week to detail how doctors helped tank single pay healthcare back then and the role communism played in the fight.

A longer version of this episode is available at HISTORY This Week from the History Channel.

