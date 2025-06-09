NPR's "Climate Solutions Week: Rethinking Home"

June 9, 2025; Washington, D.C. — This year's Climate Solutions Week, June 9 through June 15, will cover ways our homes and communities can be more resilient and offer solutions to the changing climate. "Climate Solutions Week: Rethinking Home" will feature stories on broadcast shows, podcasts, and NPR.org.

This is the third year NPR has dedicated a week of special coverage to climate issues. Last year, the focus was on how the food we eat affects the climate and how the climate affects our food. The inaugural year brought attention to the new guard of disruptors in the world of climate change who are finding viable solutions that don't exacerbate social and environmental injustices.

"NPR journalists spend lots of time covering communities hit by extreme weather: the fires in Los Angeles, the flooding in Asheville. And we see how scared people are, how those events rock the sense of safety you usually have in your own home," says Neela Banerjee, NPR's Chief Climate Editor. "But we also see people and communities exploring ways to reduce those climate threats. We wanted to spotlight the solutions people are trying, so that audiences understand that they do have agency when it comes to climate change."

Climate Solutions Week is organized by NPR's Climate Desk, launched in 2022, and the NPR Network. NPR and Member station journalists worked together to report stories that focus on how people, communities, and industries are working to create a more sustainable world.

This year's lineup will include stories featured on Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend All Things Considered, Here and Now, and the podcasts, Short Wave, and Up First. They will cover topics such as:

Planting trees to cope with heat islands in Nevada

How local leaders in St. George, Utah are dealing with water scarcity

Home elevation in flood-prone communities on the Jersey Shore

Steps homeowners are taking to make their homes more resilient to climate disasters

Cost efficient ways to reduce your electricity usage

What communities in Tampa Bay are doing to rebuild after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

How "wildfire hardening" works at the neighborhood level to reduce the risk of costly destruction

Why American cities are looking at Vienna, Austria for a blueprint for addressing two big crises in the U.S: housing affordability and the impacts of climate change

More information about "Climate Solutions Week: Rethinking Home" and all related stories can be found at npr.org/climateweek .

