© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer '25 Album Preview

By Celia Gregory,
Sheldon PearceRobin Hilton
Published June 10, 2025 at 9:12 AM EDT
Wet Leg's Moisturizer is one of the summer's most anticipated albums.
Alice Backham
Wet Leg's Moisturizer is one of the summer's most anticipated albums.

It's not unheard of for artists and labels to slow things down a bit in the summer, often holding their biggest albums for late August or early September, just ahead of autumn. But this summer we get one of the year's most anticipated releases with Weg Leg's sophomore full-length, moisturizer. We've also got the return of the veteran indie rock group Superchunk, new music from Big Thief and more, not to mention Lorde's Virgin, Laufey's A Matter of Time, and The Swell Season's first new album in more than 15 years.

This week we talk about some of the ones we're most excited about, with WNXP's Celia Gregory, NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and albums:

1. Wet Leg: 'moisturizer' (featured song: "CPR")
2. Marissa Nadler: 'New Radiations' (featured song: "New Radiations")
3. Superchunk: 'Songs in the Key of Yikes' (featured song: "Everybody Dies")
4. Indigo De Souza: 'Precipice' (featured song; "Crying Over Nothing")
5. Lucrecia Dalt: 'A Danger to Ourselves' (featured song: "divina")
6. Kokoroko: 'TUFF TIMES NEVER LAST' (featured song: "Three Piece Suit")
7. Parcels: 'LOVED' (featured song: "yougotmefeeling")
8. Big Thief: 'Double Infinity' (featured song: "Incomprehensible")
9. Georgia Harmer: 'Eye Of The Storm' (featured song: "Can We Be Still")

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Celia Gregory
Sheldon Pearce
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton