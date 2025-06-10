Summer '25 Album Preview

It's not unheard of for artists and labels to slow things down a bit in the summer, often holding their biggest albums for late August or early September, just ahead of autumn. But this summer we get one of the year's most anticipated releases with Weg Leg's sophomore full-length, moisturizer. We've also got the return of the veteran indie rock group Superchunk, new music from Big Thief and more, not to mention Lorde's Virgin, Laufey's A Matter of Time, and The Swell Season's first new album in more than 15 years.

This week we talk about some of the ones we're most excited about, with WNXP's Celia Gregory, NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and albums:

1. Wet Leg: 'moisturizer' (featured song: "CPR")

2. Marissa Nadler: 'New Radiations' (featured song: "New Radiations")

3. Superchunk: 'Songs in the Key of Yikes' (featured song: "Everybody Dies")

4. Indigo De Souza: 'Precipice' (featured song; "Crying Over Nothing")

5. Lucrecia Dalt: 'A Danger to Ourselves' (featured song: "divina")

6. Kokoroko: 'TUFF TIMES NEVER LAST' (featured song: "Three Piece Suit")

7. Parcels: 'LOVED' (featured song: "yougotmefeeling")

8. Big Thief: 'Double Infinity' (featured song: "Incomprehensible")

9. Georgia Harmer: 'Eye Of The Storm' (featured song: "Can We Be Still")

