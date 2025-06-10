© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What's a revenge tax?

By Darian Woods,
Adrian MaCooper Katz McKimKate Concannon
Published June 10, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Several proposed taxes in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would shift how money flows from the U.S. to other countries
For four decades, the US has maintained a consistent policy position: money should be fairly free to come and go in and out of the country. That's changing.

Two sections in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would add friction. First is a 3.5% tax on immigrants sending money home, commonly known as remittances. Second is what's known as Section 899 or, colloquially, the 'revenge tax'. This one is making Wall Street wary. It would slap extra taxes on people and businesses investing in the U.S. if their home countries were deemed to tax Americans unfairly.

We explain these two taxes that could mark a shift in our free-flowing money era.

