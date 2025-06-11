Drag performers plan to protest Trump's attendance of 'Les Mis' at the Kennedy Center

A group of drag performers is planning to show up in protest of President Trump and Vice President Vance's scheduled attendance of the opening performance of Les Misérables at the John F. Kennedy Center on Wednesday night.

Four to six drag performers are expected to be at the event, after some attendees — who no longer wanted their tickets after Trump took over the performing arts center — donated them, according to Qommittee, a network of drag performers, fans and allies.

One such performer is Vagenesis, who asked to be identified by her stage name because that is her preference, told NPR she "couldn't deny" speaking out. She is protesting in response to the president's pledge to put a stop to drag shows at the center.

"Theater is supposed to be a place of community, a place of storytelling, a place of celebration, joy, catharsis and it should be open and available to all," Vagenesis said.

After announcing new leadership at the center in February, Trump said on social media that there would be "NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA."

He has also sharply criticized past programming at the center. "The programming was out of control with rampant political propaganda, [diversity, equity and inclusion] and inappropriate shows," he said at a recent dinner for the Kennedy Center board.

As part of the shakeup, Trump fired President Deborah Rutter, board chair David Rubenstein and board members that had been appointed by President Joe Biden. Trump also gave several people in his circle board seats, including second lady Usha Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi. The revamped board then elected Trump chair. Since then, some performers have canceled their shows due to the leadership changes, and the Capital Pride Alliance moved several of its Pride month events from the venue.

The Kennedy Center was not immediately available for comment.

Vagenesis said she is feeling scared and anxious because she felt that she and the other performers are taking a risk not knowing what the reaction to their presence will be. But she is also "feeling energized, feeling activated and feeling powerful in a way."

Vagenesis emphasized that she and her fellow drag performers are showing up peacefully, and while she doesn't expect to change the hearts and minds of the president and his administration, she wants to reach those who support drag or are open-minded to learning more.

"I hope it delivers the message that we're not backing down," she said. "We're not allowing this kind of bigotry and erasure to stop us from doing what we want to do, or from existing."

