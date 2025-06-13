Former NXIVM member reflects on how her search for purpose went horribly wrong

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Escaping the modern world and your noisy mind

Sarah Edmondson joined NXIVM hoping to find her purpose... until she realized it was a dangerous cult. She shares the harrowing story of her escape—and how she helps others watch for warning signs.

About Sarah Edmondson

Sarah Edmondson is a Canadian actress and a whistleblower of the infamous cult, NXIVM. She wrote a memoir called, Scarred: The True Story of How I Escaped NXIVM, the Cult that Bound My Life and was featured in and the HBO documentary series The Vow. Her podcast, A Little Bit Culty, cohosted by her husband and fellow NXIVM whistleblower Anthony "Nippy" Ames, explores the fads, beliefs and trends that blur the line between devotion and dysfunction.

