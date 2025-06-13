© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Lessons from a modern wayfinder who navigates the ocean without GPS

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 13, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Escaping the modern world and your noisy mind

Lehua Kamalu captains a Hawaiian voyaging canoe across the Pacific. She says traditional navigation requires forgetting the modern world and immersing herself in her surroundings.

About Lehua Kamalu

Lehua Kamalu is a captain and navigator of traditional Hawaiian ocean-voyaging canoes. She has captained several journeys, including from Hawaii to Tahiti and California. She now serves as Program Director for the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
