Lessons from a modern wayfinder who navigates the ocean without GPS

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Escaping the modern world and your noisy mind

Lehua Kamalu captains a Hawaiian voyaging canoe across the Pacific. She says traditional navigation requires forgetting the modern world and immersing herself in her surroundings.

About Lehua Kamalu

Lehua Kamalu is a captain and navigator of traditional Hawaiian ocean-voyaging canoes. She has captained several journeys, including from Hawaii to Tahiti and California. She now serves as Program Director for the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

