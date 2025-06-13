The News Roundup For June 13, 2025

This week, President Donald Trump deployed military forces to Los Angeles to quell immigration protests. They are also tasked with protecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conducting raids in the city.

As Donald Trump's golden visa website launched this week, the second iteration of his travel ban affecting 12 countries went into effect.

A federal judge ruled this week that the government must release Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who the government is trying to deport for his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

And, in global news, more more deaths were reported at food aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip. And the war passed a grim milestone, the Health Ministry announced the death toll has now passed 55,000.

Six months after the fall of the Assad regime, the International Monetary Fund is looking to support Syria's economic recovery, saying that it will require investment from abroad.

In Brazil, former President Jair Bolsonaro is standing trial for his alleged plot to stage a coup following a failed bid for reelection in 2022.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

