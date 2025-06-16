Minnesota Shooting Arrest, Israel-Iran Conflict, G7 Kicks Off, Colorado Election Data

An arrest has been made in the shooting of two Democratic Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses, Israel and Iran are trading missile strikes with few signs of deescalation, President Trump has arrived at the G7 in Canada, and the Justice Department sent an unprecedented demand for election data to the state of Colorado.

