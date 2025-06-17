After decades in city government, Hogan says he's ready to lead

Editor's note: This is the second part in a series on the candidates running for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Syracuse. Read the first part here, and the third part here.

Early voting is underway in New York ahead of the June 24 primary. In the city of Syracuse, three candidates are vying for the Democratic line on the November ballot. And in a city with an overwhelming Democratic party advantage, the winner of the primary will likely be the next mayor.

Common Council President Pro Tem Pat Hogan chose Burnet Park for an interview location. Because, he said, that’s his happy place.

"We have older Ukrainian folks gather berries from trees over here,” Hogan said. “There’s kids from all over the west end that come here and families, it’s all different ages. I love the parks."

Hogan’s love of parks stems from the first job in his public service career, working in the Parks and Recreation Department. After more than 30 years, he worked his way up to deputy commissioner, before running for Common Council in 2005, where he’s represented Syracuse’s West Side on and off since.

Hogan is 75, and said he has plenty of energy for the job, so expect age not to be an issue.

“There's an advantage to be in my age,” he said. “The advantage is I'm not looking for any job down the road or anything like that. I'm like committed to Syracuse.”

If elected, he said he’ll model his management style after former Mayor Tom Young, whom he described as a “pothole mayor.” Hogan said he’ll be hands-on when it comes to everything from minutia to the bigger picture.

“Great opportunities are going to happen with Micron Project and Route 81 project,” he said. “You need somebody who's going to be a hands-on mayor to make sure that every neighborhood benefits from great opportunities, and we manage our issues.”

That goes hand in hand with his background in economic development, working with the Land Bank and the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency.

"I come from a background of city administration that was very active, as far as like trying to draw major events in the city for economic development, and always cognizant and having their eye on what citizens in the neighborhoods need and want,” he said.

Hogan has seen Syracuse cycle from a post-war industrial town that lost its way after those industries left the area. But as new opportunities from Micron and a reconfigured Interstate 81 loom, he believes he’s the right person to bring the Salt City into a new era.

“An upbeat mayor who likes to go out and meet people and talk to people and talk about opportunities, and how we're gonna expand them, and how we're gonna thread them through so everybody benefits,” he said.

Hogan is facing Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens and Common Councilor Chol Majok in this year's primary. Early voting continues through June 22, with primary day on June 24.

