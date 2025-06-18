Owens on Syracuse mayoral race: 'I'm not Ben Walsh 2.0; I'm Sharon Owens 1.0'

Editor's note: This is the third part in a series on the candidates running for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Syracuse. Read the first part here, and the second part here.

Early voting is underway in New York ahead of the June 24 primary. In the city of Syracuse, three candidates are vying for the Democratic line on the November ballot. And in a city with an overwhelming Democratic Party advantage, the winner of the primary will likely be the next mayor.

Sharon Owens may be Syracuse’s deputy mayor, but she’s the political novice when compared to her challengers in this month’s primary, Common Councilors Pat Hogan and Chol Majok.

This is the first time Owens has run for office. That doesn’t mean the Geneva, N.Y. native hasn’t been involved in city issues. Since graduating from Syracuse University, Owens has called the Salt City her home, working in a variety of non-profit and government jobs to where she sits now, as deputy mayor of the Walsh administration.

Walsh can’t run again because of term limits. Does that mean a vote for Owens, would be a vote for another Walsh-like administration?

“I'm not Ben Walsh 2.0,” Owens said. “I'm Sharon Owens 1.0.”

That doesn’t mean she’ll abandon any of Walsh’s initiatives. She promises to continue the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, and several infrastructure programs started by Walsh. She wants her focus to be on people, at a time of expected change in Syracuse, stemming from the Micron project and restructuring of Interstate 81.

“I'm really going to be bringing my background to City Hall, understanding that safety net services are the county's wheel well, but people show up at City Hall,” she said. “And so really preparing ourselves and understanding that the human condition in the city has to keep pace with the growth of the city physically. And that's really where I want to plant my flag in City Hall.”

Her background running human service agencies will also inform the way she would govern if elected mayor, as a convener.

“That convener-kind of governance style is what you have to be in a not-for-profit capacity,” she said. “And I did that for 30 years. You can't do everything without partners. That absolutely has to be, has been and will be my governing style in City Hall as mayor."

She expects that to extend to relations with Onondaga County.

“The city is in the county. The city is a driver for the county, so it's important for all of us to get along,” she said.

And with Common Councilors, who have recently butted heads with the administration over the city budget.

“Chances are Rita Paniagua is going to be the president,” she said. “Absolutely love Rita, love her style, love how she engages in the community. Absolutely looking forward to working with her.”

Owens also has the endorsement of the Working Families Party and says if she loses the primary, she’ll continue her campaign with her name on that line on the November ballot.

Owens faces Common Councilors Pat Hogan and Chol Majok in the Democratic primary for mayor of Syracuse. Early voting continues through June 22. Primary Day is June 24.

