Fever Ray, The Beaches, Patrick Watson, more: The Contenders, Vol. 13

By Robin Hilton,
Stephen Thompson
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT
The Beaches. Their song, "Last Girls At The Party," from the upcoming album No Hard Feelings, is one of the tracks we can't stop listening to this week.
Meg Moon
The latest additions to our running list of the year's best songs pose some big questions this week: What do you do when life pulls the rug out from under you or when things don't turn out the way you expected? How do you manage fear? And what really matters most at the end of it all?

We get a lot of possible answers in new music from singer Patrick Watson, the pop group The Beaches and even the twisted dance beats of Fever Ray. We've also got a sprawling (and gorgeous) reflection on young love from Ethel Cain, a glimmer of hope from singer Deb Talan and more.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. The Beaches: "Last Girls At The Party," from No Hard Feelings
2. Patrick Watson: "Peter And The Wolf," from Uh Oh
3. Deb Talan: "A Glimmer In The Grass," from I Thought I Saw You
4. Fever Ray: "I'm Not Done (Therapy Session)" (single)
5. Ethel Cain: "Nettles," from Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
