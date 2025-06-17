© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Political violence in the United States

By Elena Moore,
Odette YousefDomenico Montanaro
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT

After the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers over the weekend, we look at what is motivating people to carry out acts of political violence, and what could cause the tone & tenor of associated rhetoric to become calmer.

This episode: political reporter Elena Moore, domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
