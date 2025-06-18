© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Pee-Wee As Himself' reveals the person behind the persona

By Glen Weldon,
Linda HolmesHafsa FathimaJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT
The new HBO documentary Pee-Wee As Himself isn't the boilerplate Hollywood profile you think it is. You get the biographical details you expect – how young avant-garde artist Paul Ruebens created the persona of Pee-Wee Herman, and the meteoric rise and fall that followed. But you also get a sense of what it cost Reubens to insist that Pee-Wee wasn't simply a persona, but in fact a real person. It's streaming now on Max.

Glen Weldon
Linda Holmes
Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif
