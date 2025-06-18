Sexy & Spiteful: the best books to read this summer
It's summer! Which means Brittany is going to be: 1) outside, 2) chilling, and 3) reading. So it's once again time for It's Been a Minute's annual summer books episode! Celebrated romance authors Bolu Babalola and Emily Henry return to the show to discuss with Brittany their summer reading recommendations, ranging from spiteful and salacious to sweet and spicy.
Books discussed in the episode:
Sweet Heat by Bolu Babalola
Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
Lush by Rochelle Dowden-Lord
Casanova LLC by Julia Whalen
The Wickedest by Caleb Femi
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Matriarch by Tina Knowles
