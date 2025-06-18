Sexy & Spiteful: the best books to read this summer

It's summer! Which means Brittany is going to be: 1) outside, 2) chilling, and 3) reading. So it's once again time for It's Been a Minute's annual summer books episode! Celebrated romance authors Bolu Babalola and Emily Henry return to the show to discuss with Brittany their summer reading recommendations, ranging from spiteful and salacious to sweet and spicy.

Books discussed in the episode:

Sweet Heat by Bolu Babalola

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Lush by Rochelle Dowden-Lord

Casanova LLC by Julia Whalen

The Wickedest by Caleb Femi

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Matriarch by Tina Knowles

