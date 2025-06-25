Dispatches from the living memory of trans people of color

Trans people are major targets of the second Trump administration. But in a way, that's nothing new; trans people have been fighting for their rights, dignity, and liberation for generations. So on this episode, we hear from trans elders about what their lives have looked like over the decades, and what messages they have for young people.

For the episode, Code Switch producer Jess Kung interviewed the author Caro De Robertis about their new book, So Many Stars: An Oral History of Trans, Nonbinary, Gender Queer, and Two-Spirit People of Color.

