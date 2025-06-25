Iran's nuclear program set back 'a few months.' And, Trump to meet with NATO allies

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, has informed NPR that the Defense Intelligence Agency believes the damage to Iran's most important nuclear site, Fordow, was limited. According to the official, Iran's nuclear program has probably been set back by "a few months" or so. This is an early assessment by the DIA, and comes after President Trump claimed the U.S. air campaign against three Iranian nuclear sites destroyed Iran's nuclear program.

/ Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies A satellite image of Iran's Fordo nuclear site shows clusters of new holes likely caused by U.S. bunker buster bombs dropped over the weekend following orders by President Trump.

🎧 The White House responded to the assessment saying it is wrong, but said the classified "top secret" report was leaked by someone in the intelligence community, NPR's Greg Myre tells Up First. Additionally, the White House hasn't provided evidence on why it believes there was complete destruction of the three sites in Iran. Iran's nuclear network has many parts and there is no doubt that every piece of its known nuclear program was targeted and has suffered damage. However, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency recently said Iran has about 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, which could have been moved fairly easily before the U.S. and Israeli attacks.

President Trump will meet with NATO allies today at the summit in the Hague, in the Netherlands. The NATO nations are expected to commit 5% of their gross domestic product to defense and defense-related activities by 2035. The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is hosting his first summit and working to keep the event controversy-free.

🎧 To make sure there are no clashes, Rutte has been holding one-on-one meetings with Trump and other leaders to get everyone on board with the spending increase, NPR's Eleanor Beardsley says. Rutte has even visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago and been criticized for being too accommodating to the president. Rutte is working to keep the U.S. engaged in Europe and with European security and defense. However, on Trump's flight to NATO, a reporter asked him if he would commit to NATO's Article 5, which is its core principle of mutual defense. The president stated that it depends and that Article 5 could mean a lot of things.

Emil Bove, a top official at the Justice Department, will be on Capitol Hill today for a confirmation hearing. He's in line to become a federal appeals court judge, a role that carries a lifetime appointment. Bove spent several years as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan and rose to national attention when he helped defend Trump in four different criminal cases over the past few years. Since January, Bove has been in charge of day-to-day operations inside the Justice Department.

🎧 Bove has helped execute Trump's campaign this year to overhaul the Justice Department, NPR's Carrie Johnson says. Bove has assisted in firing people who prosecuted the president, ordered a list of FBI agents and intelligence analysts who worked on Jan. 6 cases and directed prosecutors in New York to move to drop the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The White House says that Bove should be a shoo-in for the job. Senate Democrats plan to bring up the claim that shortly after Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations, Bove said planes carrying migrants needed to take off no matter what.

Ross D. Franklin / AP / AP Large swaths of the U.S. will experience intense heat and humidity in the coming days.

The first significant heat wave of the summer is impacting much of the U.S. this week. The extreme heat and humidity levels will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. If you are planning to go outside, you should take measures to protect yourself. Life Kit has a list of tips to help you stay cool.

☀️ Wear lightweight, breathable clothing. If your clothes are too tight, the sweat on your skin can't evaporate and help keep your body cool.

☀️ If you are a dog walker, walk your pet down a tree-lined park or wooded trail instead of the sidewalk. Keep in mind that dark surfaces like asphalt tend to absorb more heat than natural environments.

☀️ Make sure to carry water with you wherever you go. If you feel hot and need a quick cool down, consider submerging yourself in a body of water.

☀️ If you are active outdoors, don't forget to take breaks and cool down in the shade or an air-conditioned space.

For more heat-related guidance, here are some tips to help you deal with muggy days and how to keep your pet safe during extreme heat. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Miora Rajaonary / The End Fund / The End Fund Group portrait (from left to right: former FGS patients RAHAMA Abdallah, RAZANAPARANA Sylvia Suzanie, YOLANDRIE. 18 September 2024, district of Ambanja, Northern Madagascar.

Eight women posed as part of a project aimed at raising awareness of female genital schistosomiasis, a disease that an estimated 56 million women and girls, primarily in Africa, suffer from, according to the World Health Organization. This waterborne infection is caused by parasitic worms and is particularly prevalent in areas with limited access to clean water and health care. Women contract the disease when they come into contact with contaminated water while working, bathing, or doing laundry. The infection can lead to serious health issues, including infertility and ectopic pregnancy. It can also mimic the symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases, often resulting in shame and dishonor for those affected. The photo exhibit, Sahy Rano, is currently on display at the Photoville Festival in Brooklyn, N.Y. Take a look at some photos of the courageous women who participated in this project.

Foster + Partners / Foster + Partners' winning design includes a bridge that will feature a cast-glass balustrade inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's wedding tiara.



The winning design for a new memorial in St. James Park near Buckingham Palace, honoring Queen Elizabeth II, will feature a bridge with a jewel-like, translucent balustrade reminiscent of her wedding tiara. A private crew of four launched into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a two-week mission. TikTok recently banned the hashtag #SkinnyTok after European regulators cautioned that it promoted unrealistic body images and extreme weight loss. Despite the ban, unhealthy information on achieving extreme thinness continues to spread on social media.

