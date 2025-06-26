Econ Battle Zone: Budget Showdown

Econ Battle Zone is back! On today's episode Mary Childs and Kenny Malone enter Econ Battle Stadium to throw down against reigning champion Erika Beras.

Can Mary explain what effect extending the 2017 tax cuts will have on economic growth AND make her entire segment rhyme? Will Erika be able to overcome her fear of singing and craft a country song about the history of Medicaid? Can Kenny put together a piece about what warning signs economists look for to know whether the national debt has grown too large... but as a romantic comedy?

Guest judges Betsey Stevenson and David Kestenbaum face a difficult choice...but only one contestant can claim the coveted Econ Battle Zone Belt.

Artists featured in this episode: Rexx Life Raj (IG: @rexxliferaj); Merle Hazard; Alison Brown; Tristan Scroggins; Matt Coles; and Garry West.

Special thanks to Liz Garton Scanlon, Robin Rudowitz and Sarah Rosenbaum.

This episode was hosted by Keith Romer, with reporting from Erika Beras, Kenny Malone and Mary Childs. It was produced by James Sneed, edited by Jess Jiang and engineered by Cena Loffredo with an assist from Jimmy Keeley. It was fact-checked by Sierra Juarez. Alex Goldmark is Planet Money's executive producer.

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Listen free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the NPR app or anywhere you get podcasts.

Help support Planet Money and hear our bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Music: Source Audio — "Brass Herald," "Game Changers," "True Grit," "The Path Less Chosen," "Soliloquy," "Little White Lies," "Endurance Test," "Ultimate Power," "Focus," "Desert Confrontation," "Sharpen Your Knives," "Forgive Me," "My Happy Ever After," "The Judges Decision," "Integrity Brass," "Mild Risk," "Double Pump Dunk."

Copyright 2025 NPR