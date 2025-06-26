© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Marvel's 'Ironheart' suits up

By Glen Weldon,
Eric DeggansHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT
Jalen Marlowe
/
Disney Plus

Ironheart is a fun new Marvel series following Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a brilliant young woman we first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To fund her inventions – including a suit a lot like the one Iron Man used to wear – she falls in with a gang of criminals who rob from the rich led by The Hood (Anthony Ramos). But when her ambitions place the people she loves in danger, she's forced to reckon with her past and her grief. Ironheart is streaming now on Disney+.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
