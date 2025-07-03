© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In 'Jurassic World Rebirth,' even the humans are sick of dinosaurs

By Stephen Thompson,
Ronald Young Jr.Kristen MeinzerLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 3, 2025 at 9:14 AM EDT
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth.
Jasin Boland
/
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest reboot of the beloved franchise. This time around Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey head to a fresh island of mutant dinosaurs, where they experience a familiar mix of splashy kills and not-so-subtle morality tales. But can the film live up to the magic of the original Jurassic Park?

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Ronald Young Jr.
Kristen Meinzer
Liz Metzger
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
