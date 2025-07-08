© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
City of Syracuse considers adding electric vehicle chargers

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Charging station for electric vehicle
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Charging station for electric vehicle

At a Syracuse Public Works Committee meeting, sustainability staff members told councilors they have financial options if they want to add electric vehicle chargers to city garages.

The city can apply for funding through the NYSERDA Charge Ready program, National Grid’s Make Ready program, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) program.

Deputy Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability Owen Kerney said there are a variety of reasons to consider it.

"It really is an opportunity and perhaps better time than ever to pursue these funding sources because it's really from sort of planning right into installation and maintenance," Kerney said.

There are more than 1,200 electric vehicle chargers in the city of Syracuse, but none of them are municipally owned.

One potential plan presented to the common councilors would include the city adding 16 chargers: eight in the Washington St. garage, four in the Madison Irving garage, and four in the Fayette St. garage.

Councilor At-Large Amir Gethers said he’d like to explore financial options.

"I think that it would be great to seek out all funding sources that we can to determine exactly which direction we're going to head in," Gethers said.

After city staff does more research, council members said they’d like additional meetings about potential next steps.
Regional NewsCity of Syracuseelectric cars
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
