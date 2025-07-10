© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Could Meta do more to protect us from cyber scams?

By Stephan Bisaha,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published July 10, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
Hillary Hanning stands behind her bar, The Little House, in New Orleans, La. She lost $10,000 after fraudsters took over her social media accounts.
Stephan Bisaha
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Hillary Hanning stands behind her bar, The Little House, in New Orleans, La. She lost $10,000 after fraudsters took over her social media accounts.

Many small businesses are online now, but so are cyber criminals trying to take advantage. On today's show, how one bar owner fell victim to a Facebook scam and if big tech could do more to protect small business owners from increasing cyber attacks.

Read Stephan's original piece.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Stephan Bisaha
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
Julia Ritchey
Julia Ritchey is an audio journalist with 15 years experience reporting, editing and podcasting all over the country. She's reported from eight states and all four U.S. time zones, most recently at Nashville Public Radio, Tennessee's largest NPR affiliate, overseeing the station's policy, environmental and education beats.
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money. She leads this small, collaborative team of hosts, reporters and producers in making sense of crucial, but often complex and confusing, economic news in just 10 minutes a day.