Could Meta do more to protect us from cyber scams?
Many small businesses are online now, but so are cyber criminals trying to take advantage. On today's show, how one bar owner fell victim to a Facebook scam and if big tech could do more to protect small business owners from increasing cyber attacks.
Read Stephan's original piece.
