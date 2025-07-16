Alt.Latino: Joy and resistance, plus Felix shares some of his favorite playlists

This week Ana and I share some of our long time favorites. While Ana leans into music discovery, I tend to bring more of the classics. In fact, I build playlists on a streaming service to mix music much like I did back in the era of the cassette tape. There is wide swath of music presented in the show this week.

Featured artists and songs:

• Maestro Espada, "La despedida," "Tres gotas de rocío," and Peretas del Tío Vicente"

• Lido Pimienta, "Ahora"

• X Alfonso, Eme Alfonso & Síntesis "Rezo a Changó"

• Simon Diaz, "Tonada De Luna Llena"

• Raúl Rodríguez, Chano Domínguez & Martirio, "En Esta Tarde Gris"

• Rita Payés & Silvia Pérez Cruz, "El Panadero"

• Maria José Llergo, "Aprendiendo a Volar"

• Amaia Miranda, "Canción para Amama"

• Ataquemos, "Vilo"

• incluso si nunca despiertas, "la lluvia no mata las flores"

• Malo, "Suavecito"

• Tommy James & The Shondells, "Crystal Blue Persuasion"

• Hugh Masekela, "Grazing In The Grass"

• War, "All Day Music"

• El Chicano, "Viva Tirado"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.

Copyright 2025 NPR