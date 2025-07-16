Alt.Latino: Joy and resistance, plus Felix shares some of his favorite playlists
This week Ana and I share some of our long time favorites. While Ana leans into music discovery, I tend to bring more of the classics. In fact, I build playlists on a streaming service to mix music much like I did back in the era of the cassette tape. There is wide swath of music presented in the show this week.
Featured artists and songs:
• Maestro Espada, "La despedida," "Tres gotas de rocío," and Peretas del Tío Vicente"
• Lido Pimienta, "Ahora"
• X Alfonso, Eme Alfonso & Síntesis "Rezo a Changó"
• Simon Diaz, "Tonada De Luna Llena"
• Raúl Rodríguez, Chano Domínguez & Martirio, "En Esta Tarde Gris"
• Rita Payés & Silvia Pérez Cruz, "El Panadero"
• Maria José Llergo, "Aprendiendo a Volar"
• Amaia Miranda, "Canción para Amama"
• Ataquemos, "Vilo"
• incluso si nunca despiertas, "la lluvia no mata las flores"
• Malo, "Suavecito"
• Tommy James & The Shondells, "Crystal Blue Persuasion"
• Hugh Masekela, "Grazing In The Grass"
• War, "All Day Music"
• El Chicano, "Viva Tirado"
Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.
