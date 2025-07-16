© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Summer School 2: How taxes change behavior and the economy

By Robert Smith,
Alex GoldmarkEric Mennel
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT
Planet Money Summer School in text, with images of a pencil, palm trees and an inflatable pink flamingo.
NPR
Planet Money Summer School in text, with images of a pencil, palm trees and an inflatable pink flamingo.

We all know the government uses taxes to pay for things. But what about using taxes to control behavior? This week on Summer School, Professor Darrick Hamilton of The New School, helps us explore the true power of the tax code. Can taxes help lift people out of poverty? What about saving the planet?

Featured Episodes:

Featured Terms:

  • Progressive Taxation
  • Marginal Utility
  • Negative Externalities
  • Pigouvian Tax

The series is hosted by Robert Smith and produced by Eric Mennel. Our project manager is Devin Mellor. This episode was edited by Planet Money Executive Producer Alex Goldmark and fact-checked by Emily Crawford and Sierra Juarez. Engineering by Robert Rodriguez.

Robert Smith
Robert Smith is a host for NPR's Planet Money.
Alex Goldmark
Alex Goldmark is the senior supervising producer of Planet Money and The Indicator from Planet Money.
Eric Mennel