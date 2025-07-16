What Medicaid Cuts Mean For Americans

Over 11 million Americans could lose health insurance by 2034 due to provisions laid out in President Donald Trump's recent tax and spending bill.

One of the biggest cuts included is to Medicaid, the federal program that provides health insurance to low-income Americans and people with disabilities. The Congressional Budget Office estimates it would lose $1 trillion over the next ten years.

Republicans say these changes address fraud and waste in the Medicaid program. But some rural hospitals and states warn it could have devastating effects.

We break down what those changes mean for you. And you can check to see what Medicaid is called in your state here.

