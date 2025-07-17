© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'KPop Demon Hunters' is a viral smash that crushes the songs

By Stephen Thompson,
Regina G. BarberJae-Ha KimCarly RubinMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published July 17, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT
Arden Cho voices Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters.
Netflix
Arden Cho voices Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters.

The Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters is a phenomenon, with a soundtrack that's climbing the Billboard charts, and a fandom rivaling that of just about any K-pop idol. The film is loads of fun, it's packed with some of the catchiest bangers you'll hear all summer. It's about a superstar girl group called HUNTR/X, who also keeps busy protecting humanity against an army of demons.

