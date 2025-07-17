The Future Of US Funding For HIV Treatment And Prevention

In his rescissions request to Congress last month, President Donald Trump asked that the hundreds of millions dollars budgeted for the President's Emergency Plans for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, be cancelled.

It would have been the latest in a string of cuts to programs that help treat and prevent HIV both here in the U.S. and abroad, including a promising vaccine trial that was set to begin on the African continent this year.

Senate Republicans have decided that PEPFAR is safe from cuts for now, but the almost claw back has those fighting the global epidemic worried.

What do these question marks and funding cuts mean for those actually doing the research? And more importantly, for those living with HIV?

